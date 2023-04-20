Breaking News
Big B's granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan moves Delhi HC over fake reporting on her health

Updated on: 20 April,2023 09:00 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Aaradhya (11), the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has sought an injunction against such reporting by the media about her as she is a minor

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan has moved the Delhi High Court against a YouTube tabloid for reporting fake news about her health.


Aaradhya (11), the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has sought an injunction against such reporting by the media about her as she is a minor.



A Delhi High Court bench will hear the matter on Thursday. The petition filed by 11-year-old Aaradhya has asked 10 entities to "de-list and deactivate all videos" about her.


Google LLC and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Grievance Cell) have also been made parties in the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

