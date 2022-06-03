See Post: Amitabh Bachchan shares vintage pic from his wedding on 49th marriage anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan posted the picture on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a golden sherwani, while Jaya Bachchan is sporting an all red wedding lehenga

Picture courtesy/Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram account

On their 49th marriage anniversary on Friday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse of his wedding with actress-politician Jaya Bachchan on social media and thanked everyone for showering the couple with love.

Amitabh Bachchan posted the picture on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a golden sherwani, while Jaya Bachchan is sporting an all red wedding lehenga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Show full article