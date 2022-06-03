Breaking News
See Post: Amitabh Bachchan shares vintage pic from his wedding on 49th marriage anniversary

Updated on: 03 June,2022 12:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Amitabh Bachchan posted the picture on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a golden sherwani, while Jaya Bachchan is sporting an all red wedding lehenga

Picture courtesy/Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram account


On their 49th marriage anniversary on Friday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse of his wedding with actress-politician Jaya Bachchan on social media and thanked everyone for showering the couple with love.

Amitabh Bachchan posted the picture on Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a golden sherwani, while Jaya Bachchan is sporting an all red wedding lehenga.




 
 
 
 
 
amitabh bachchan jaya bachchan Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

