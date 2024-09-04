'Madam Sapna’ will capture the compelling journey of Sapna Choudhary, an orchestra dancer who rose from the rigid and challenging terrains of Haryana to the glamorous red carpet of Cannes

Sapna Choudhary Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article ‘Bigg Boss 11’ fame Sapna Choudhary’s biopic teaser out, dance diva’s story backed by Mahesh Bhatt x 00:00

Celebrated filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, in collaboration with his protégé Vinay Bhardwaj, is all set to bring the powerful and inspiring story of Haryanvi folk dancer and entertainer Sapna Choudhary to the silver screen. Tentatively titled ‘Madam Sapna’, the film will be produced under the banner of Shining Sun Studios, the studio that previously gave us the heartfelt show Pehchaan on Sony Liv and the sports drama ‘Hukus Bukus’ featuring Darsheel Safary and Arun Govil.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Sapna Choudhary’s biopic

Presented by Mahesh Bhatt and produced by Vinay Bhardwaj and Ravina Thakur, ‘Madam Sapna’ will capture the compelling journey of Sapna Choudhary, an orchestra dancer who rose from the rigid and challenging terrains of Haryana to the glamorous red carpet of Cannes. This film promises to be a riveting exploration of her life, showcasing her struggles, dreams, and indomitable spirit.

The film will delve into the colorful world of Haryanvi music and dance, offering a vivid portrayal of local traditions, including the dynamic “Londa Dance” and the vibrant life of orchestra dancers. ‘Madam Sapna’ is set to be an ode to Haryana and its rich cultural heritage, capturing the essence of its folk traditions and celebrating the journey of an exceptional woman who broke barriers and paved her own path to stardom.

Mahesh Bhatt and Vinay Bhardwaj on backing the project

Mahesh Bhatt expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "Sapna's story is not just a tale of personal triumph but also a reflection of the changing dynamics of our society. It’s a tribute to the strength and resilience of every woman who dares to dream."

Vinay Bhardwaj, who has been instrumental in bringing innovative and meaningful stories to audiences, said, "We are honored to bring Sapna's story to the big screen. Her journey from being an orchestra dancer in Haryana to becoming a national icon is nothing short of extraordinary. This film will be a celebration of Haryanvi culture, music, and the incredible spirit of its people."

Shining Sun Studios has consistently been at the forefront of producing diverse and meaningful content, and ‘Madam Sapna’ promises to be another feather in its cap. The studio has a rich history of delivering compelling stories that resonate with audiences, as seen in their previous ventures.