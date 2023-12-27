Lauding director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's daring approach, Mahesh Bhatt said that the film is a "cinematic rarity and boldly defies mainstream norms."

Mahesh Bhatt has praised son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Listen to this article Mahesh Bhatt praises Ranbir Kapoor's Animal as an 'unprecedented, unapologetic cinematic journey' x 00:00

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has praised Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release ‘Animal’ as an "unprecedented, unapologetic cinematic journey" and his performance in the blockbuster. Lauding director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's daring approach, Mahesh said that the film is a "cinematic rarity and boldly defies mainstream norms."

Talking about son-in-law Ranbir's performance in the film, he said, "In this unique Bollywood creature, Ranbir Kapoor’s performance doesn’t just add depth; it makes the animal live, throb, and pulse with the primal beat of life. Together, Vanga’s audacious filmmaking and Kapoor’s vitality offer an unprecedented and unapologetic cinematic journey."

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Animal’ also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. In the film, Ranvijay "Vijay" Singh learns about an assassination attempt on his father and sets out to exact revenge. The film has sparked a debate, much like the one we had seen during Kabir Singh, polarising audiences with its content. People have criticised the film for being too violent and problematic, while some sections of the audience have also praised the film.

One of the most trending Bollywood stars at the moment is Ranbir Kapoor, thanks to the release of the film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The actor has been dominating mainstream headlines, and no one seems to be complaining. While promoting the film, Ranbir had graced the sets of Indian Idol Season 14, While he was having a good time, he was suddenly given a surprise by his father-in-law, Mahesh Bhatt, who called him the best father in the world. Ranbir is the father of Raha, who recently turned a year old.

Ranbir Kapoor is married to Alia Bhatt, the daughter of the well-known filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The filmmaker had a sweet message recorded for his son-in-law, and it was played on the sets of Indian Idol 14 when Ranbir visited. Speaking about the 'Animal' star, Mahesh had said, “Alia, who I believe is a miracle, says Ranbir is one of the best actors in our country. But I believe Ranbir is the world’s best father. When he sees Raha, I wish you could see his eyes at that time."