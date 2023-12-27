Breaking News
Mumbai: Debris at Kurla station hinder commuters
Mumbai: After taking over from MMRDA, BMC to audit city bridges
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road passes crucial load test
Mumbai: BMC gets into action mode on pollution
Mumbai: 2 fishermen die mysteriously, while 4 others hospitalised
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Mahesh Bhatt praises Ranbir Kapoors Animal as an unprecedented unapologetic cinematic journey

Mahesh Bhatt praises Ranbir Kapoor's Animal as an 'unprecedented, unapologetic cinematic journey'

Updated on: 27 December,2023 04:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Lauding director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's daring approach, Mahesh Bhatt said that the film is a "cinematic rarity and boldly defies mainstream norms."

Mahesh Bhatt praises Ranbir Kapoor's Animal as an 'unprecedented, unapologetic cinematic journey'

Mahesh Bhatt has praised son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Listen to this article
Mahesh Bhatt praises Ranbir Kapoor's Animal as an 'unprecedented, unapologetic cinematic journey'
x
00:00

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has praised Ranbir Kapoor’s latest release ‘Animal’ as an "unprecedented, unapologetic cinematic journey" and his performance in the blockbuster. Lauding director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's daring approach, Mahesh said that the film is a "cinematic rarity and boldly defies mainstream norms."


Talking about son-in-law Ranbir's performance in the film, he said, "In this unique Bollywood creature, Ranbir Kapoor’s performance doesn’t just add depth; it makes the animal live, throb, and pulse with the primal beat of life. Together, Vanga’s audacious filmmaking and Kapoor’s vitality offer an unprecedented and unapologetic cinematic journey."


Animal’ also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. In the film, Ranvijay "Vijay" Singh learns about an assassination attempt on his father and sets out to exact revenge. The film has sparked a debate, much like the one we had seen during Kabir Singh, polarising audiences with its content. People have criticised the film for being too violent and problematic, while some sections of the audience have also praised the film.


One of the most trending Bollywood stars at the moment is Ranbir Kapoor, thanks to the release of the film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. The actor has been dominating mainstream headlines, and no one seems to be complaining. While promoting the film, Ranbir had graced the sets of Indian Idol Season 14,  While he was having a good time, he was suddenly given a surprise by his father-in-law, Mahesh Bhatt, who called him the best father in the world. Ranbir is the father of Raha, who recently turned a year old.

Ranbir Kapoor is married to Alia Bhatt, the daughter of the well-known filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The filmmaker had a sweet message recorded for his son-in-law, and it was played on the sets of Indian Idol 14 when Ranbir visited. Speaking about the 'Animal' star, Mahesh had said, “Alia, who I believe is a miracle, says Ranbir is one of the best actors in our country. But I believe Ranbir is the world’s best father. When he sees Raha, I wish you could see his eyes at that time."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranbir kapoor mahesh bhatt Entertainment News bollywood bollywood news Animal

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK