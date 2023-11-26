Mahesh Bhatt had a sweet message recorded for his son-in-law, and it was played on the sets of Indian Idol 14 when Ranbir visited

In Pic: Mahesh Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Listen to this article Ranbir Kapoor says 'Sasurji se pass hogaya hu main' as Mahesh Bhatt calls him world's best father x 00:00

One of the most trending Bollywood stars at the moment is Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently promoting his upcoming release, 'Animal.' The actor has been dominating mainstream headlines, and no one seems to be complaining. Most recently, he graced the sets of Indian Idol Season 14 to promote his film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. While he was having a good time, he was suddenly given a surprise by his father-in-law, Mahesh Bhatt, who called him the best father in the world. Ranbir is the father of Raha, who recently celebrated her first birthday.



Ranbir Kapoor is married to Alia Bhatt, the daughter of the well-known filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The filmmaker had a sweet message recorded for his son-in-law, and it was played on the sets of Indian Idol 14 when Ranbir visited. Speaking about the 'Animal' star, Mahesh said, “Alia, who I believe is a miracle, says Ranbir is one of the best actors in our country. But I believe Ranbir is the world’s best father. When he sees Raha, I wish you could see his eyes at that time.”

Mahesh Bhatt also spoke about what Neetu Kapoor says about Ranbir Kapoor’s love for Raha. “His mother, Neetu Kapoor, says, ‘Aisa pyaar toh maa karti hai apni bachiyo se jo Ranbir karta hai Raha se.’ (The kind of love that Ranbir shows Raha is the kind of love that a mother has for her daughters.) I’m proud I have a son-in-law like Ranbir.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahesh Bhatt's loving words left Ranbir emotional, and he went on to reveal that his father-in-law has never directly expressed himself before. He thanked Indian Idol 14 for making this moment so special. “Sasur ji se pass hogaya hu main (I have been approved by my father-in-law),” said the Animal star.

‘Animal’, a film featuring Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol, is scheduled for release on December 1, 2023. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol have been actively promoting the movie. The advance booking for the film opened yesterday, in India and since then the thriller has been getting a good response from the audience.

Stay tuned to Midday.com for further updates.