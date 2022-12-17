Breaking News
Bigg Boss 16! Aarti Singh slams Shiv Thakare on Bigg Buzz

Updated on: 17 December,2022 10:43 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Aarti Singh appeared on the show and shared her opinions on the contestants of this season

Bigg Boss 16! Aarti Singh slams Shiv Thakare on Bigg Buzz

Aarti Singh/Instagram


Aarti Singh slammed Shiv Thakare on 'Bigg Buzz' and said "I think Shiv can only play in groups, he did the same in 'Bigg Boss Marathi.' I think it's his approach of playing the game and it might work for him as he's been the winner of BB Marathi. Not everyone can be an independent Aarti".


Voot is bringing the Bigg Boss living room to life with a twist this season with the launch of Bigg Buzz with a completely new format. The show showcases a fictional family interacting and playing games with the evicted and previous seasons contestants.



Adding to this week's entertainment was Bigg Boss 13 fame's Aarti Singh, who appeared on the show and shared her opinions on the contestants of this season. She stated that in this season no one is genuine and honest so their relationships are also coming out as fake. 


To witness some more interesting takes from Pratik Sehajpal, tune in to Bigg Buzz every Sunday, exclusively on Voot.

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss, joining Dabangg host Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar is Rohit Shetty and the 'Cirkus' cast, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. A few real circus performers enter the house with vibrant banners and fanfare and get housemates to dance to the trending song from the upcoming film. Borrowing inspiration from the song, filmmaker Rohit Shetty introduces a fun task that involves two housemates out of which one dons an armband, that will shock them if the other housemate answers questions asked by the 'Cirkus' team in the affirmative

Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan ranveer singh jacqueline fernandez pooja hegde

