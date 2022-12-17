Bigg Boss 16! Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma join 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

As the mystery surrounding what the 'vaar' has in store for the housemates builds up
Bigg Boss 16/PR image
Dabangg host Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar on COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16' gets vibrant with Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' stars stepping aboard. Along with the filmmaker, the cast of the film including Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma arrive on the stage dancing to the song 'Current Laga Re'. A few real circus performers enter the house with vibrant banners and fanfare and get housemates to dance to the trending song from the upcoming film. Borrowing inspiration from the song, filmmaker Rohit Shetty introduces a fun task that involves two housemates out of which one dons an armband, that will shock them if the other housemate answers questions asked by the 'Cirkus' team in the affirmative. It will be fun to watch the questions posed in this segment and the juicy revelations that are bound to follow.
As the mystery surrounding what the 'vaar' has in store for the housemates builds up, a Lie-o-meter test is carried out on Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh. It entails the both sitting on a chair with green and red bulbs and answering tricky questions. For every truthful answer the green bulbs on it light up and for lies, the red ones light up. Rohit Shetty must answer the following questions: Will Chulbul Pandey be part of his cop universe? Does he badmouth actors he works with behind their backs? Ranveer is not spared in this segment. He is asked if he has ever said 'I love you' to his wife Deepika Padukone to butter her up. The second question is if he would like to host Bigg Boss. The answers are touted to be just as interesting as the questions.
Amid the wave of entertainment, the threat of the twist this 'vaar' brings remains its constant theme. Find out the shockers this episode drops tonight.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: I'm very choosy when It comes to love