Bigg Boss 16: Be ready to witness family intervention on Salman Khan's ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

Living up to the promise of game-changing entertainment, 'Bigg Boss 16' brings novel elements and twists week after week
Pic Courtesy: PR
Today's 'Bigg Boss 16' will see the makers of the show inviting the parents of contestants to settle an ongoing matter in the coveted house during Dabangg host Salman Khan's ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. Shalin Bhanot's parents, Tina Datta's mother and Sumbul Touqeer's father arrive on the 'vaar' stage to address the fight that happened among the said contestants over character assassination.
Salman underlines that it was wrong of Sumbul's father to take advantage of his deteriorating health and give Sumbul intel on what's going on outside. Disgruntled Shalin's father remarks that Sumbul's father got a chance to talk to his daughter and he misused it. The big question that Sumbul's father poses is that did Tina's mother ever think that she should apologise for the hurtful things that were uttered for his daughter. He also asks if Tina’s mother is inadvertently permitting her daughter to assassinate the character of Sumbul. Shalin's father returns the blow by reasoning that Sumbul's father cannot justify his daughter's actions by calling her a kid. It will be interesting to watch the verdict of this war of words among the parents in tonight's episode.
This is not the only hot topic of the house. There is an air of tension as the house is divided between the supporters of Archana Gautam and Sajid Khan after their huge brawl during the recent ration task. Salman observes that Sajid is always the one to pacify contestants and it's ironic that he had an outburst. Sajid defends himself by reasoning that Archana was instigating him relentlessly. An annoyed Archana says that if she can't talk about things inside and outside of the house, she should be given a list of things that she can talk about. What will be the outcome of this heated discussion? Find out tonight!
Continuing the course of exposing contestants, Salman questions Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stating that she laughs when Archana speaks ill of other people, but when she says those same things to her, then she backs off. The Dabangg host reprimands Priyanka for wanting to look good on national television at the cost of her friend. Will Priyanka start to value Archana’s friendship? Only time will tell.