Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' crosses Rs 100 crore in first week

Updated on: 25 November,2022 02:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Drishyam 2, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, has shattered many records since its release

Still from Drishyam 2


Actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna-starrer 'Drishyam 2' have raked in over Rs. 100 crore at the box-office.


According to the statement issued by the makers read: "The second highest grosser and opener of the year has entered the 100 crore club in its first week and promises to further grow in its second week."



Here's what the first-week collection looks like:

1st Friday: 15.38cr

1st Saturday: 21.59cr

1st Sunday: 27.17cr

1st Monday: 11.87cr

1st Tuesday: 10.48cr

1st Wednesday: 9.55cr

1st Thursday: 8.62cr

Grand Total: 104.66cr

Drishyam 2, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, has shattered many records since its release.

'Drishyam' is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, also serving as a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which in turn was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film.

