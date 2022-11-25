Box Office: Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Drishyam 2' crosses Rs 100 crore in first week

Drishyam 2, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, has shattered many records since its release
Still from Drishyam 2
Actors Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna-starrer 'Drishyam 2' have raked in over Rs. 100 crore at the box-office.
According to the statement issued by the makers read: "The second highest grosser and opener of the year has entered the 100 crore club in its first week and promises to further grow in its second week."
Here's what the first-week collection looks like:
1st Friday: 15.38cr
1st Saturday: 21.59cr
1st Sunday: 27.17cr
1st Monday: 11.87cr
1st Tuesday: 10.48cr
1st Wednesday: 9.55cr
1st Thursday: 8.62cr
Grand Total: 104.66cr
'Drishyam' is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, also serving as a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, which in turn was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film.