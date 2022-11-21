Ishita Dutta on Drishyam 2: I hope people talk about it for the next seven years

The actress who is in celebratory mode post the release of 'Drishyam 2' caught up for a conversation with mid-day.com
Ishita Dutta/Ashish Ojha on Instagram
The Ajay Devgn-Tabu led 'Drishyam 2' has been rocking the box office and Ishita Dutta who plays Anju couldn't be happier. The actress who is in celebratory mode caught up for a conversation with mid-day.com.
What memories from the first instalment came back to you while shooting part 2?
So many memories came back as we shot 'Drishyam 2,' going back to the same locations, the house in Goa, the house that was recreated in Mumbai which was the same set with minor changes. Back then I was very nervous because it was my first film and it's been seven years now. I will always remember those days and shooting with Nishi sir (Nishikant Kamat) my first director who was so sweet.
How has your life changed since 2015?
Life changed a lot! I had done some films in the South and television but I was comparatively new and nervous. Being part of an iconic film, I hope people talk about it for another seven years till we are back with part 3. I started being considered as an actor and being appreciated is the greatest thing. A lot of doors opened for me and I did great work on television I'm glad I got the chance to work with such a great team.
Did playing a character who is going through a lot of emotions and trauma get to you and how did you snap out of that feeling?
There was a lot of research from my side and Abhishek (Pathak) sir shared a lot of references about what he wanted. It was something I had never done before and wanted it to look as natural as possible. If I had not done a good job then I'd be stressing about it otherwise I can switch on and switch off.
Also Read: ‘Drishyam 2’ movie review: Such remakes be copies, no?