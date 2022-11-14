×
BIGG BOSS 16: Bigg Boss uplifts the punishment on Shalin Bhanot

Updated on: 14 November,2022 02:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

With this, it marks the beginning of a new captainship task in the house

BIGG BOSS 16: Bigg Boss uplifts the punishment on Shalin Bhanot

Pic Courtesy: PR


The house of 'Bigg Boss 16 is all set to get itself a new captain in tonight’s episode. Since the house witnessed no captain from the last few days after the ‘Goldmine Task’, Bigg Boss will today announce a new captaincy task- ‘Guide and tourist’ task. On hearing the buzzer, the contestants will be asked to take the form of a mannequin except for Sajid, as he is the guide for the activity. Sajid Khan as a guide has to take two housemates on a house tour and while the tour is ongoing, he has to take the two selected inmates to every mannequin one by one. In his funny way, Sajid will be seen talking to the mannequins about their characteristics. Later, Sajid will take the two chosen contestants in the activity room. In the activity room, the contestants will have to tell the names of the three housemates who they think should be out of captainship by giving reasons. 


Amidst the excitement and chaos in the house, Bigg Boss uplifts the punishment on Shalin which means that Shalin can now actively participate in the race for captainship along with the other housemates. The contestants are ready to compete and perform the ‘Guide and Tourist Task’. 


With Archana Gautam back in the house, fights over the food items continue to occur. When asked by Priyanka for sugar, Archana denies giving it to her and says to ask it from Tina. Priyanka says that sugar is common to all. An argument breaks between Priyanka, Archana, Soundarya and Shalin in which Priyanka commands that no ‘Cheeni ke Parathe’ will be made in the house. In defense, Soundarya says she consumes jaggery and not sugar! Will the fight over ration ever end in the house?

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

