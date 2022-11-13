×
Bigg Boss 16: Gori Nagori gets evicted

Updated on: 13 November,2022 08:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Gori was nominated by the housemates against Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam, who was asked to leave the house mid-week after getting into a physical altercation with fellow housemate Shiv Thakare

Picture courtesy/Gori Nagori's Instagram account


Dancer and stage performer Gori Nagori, who is known as the 'Rajasthani and Haryanvi Shakira', has been shown the exit door from the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16' after receiving less number of votes from the audience.


Gori was nominated by the housemates against Priyanka Choudhary and Archana Gautam, who was asked to leave the house mid-week after getting into a physical altercation with fellow housemate Shiv Thakare.



Also Read: Manu Punjabi appreciates Gori Nagori’s solo stance in the Bigg Boss house; says “Gori you rock”


Born in Nagaur, Rajasthan, Gori gained popularity with the Rajasthani song "Le Photo Le". She was later seen making appearances in a few songs, including 'Ganderi', 'Pone ki Bahu' and 'Kamar Tod Beteli'.

