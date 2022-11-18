×
Breaking News
The diamond war is here, and Mumbai is losing it
No property tax hike in Mumbai for 2022-23
Mumbai: Water tank bursts at Gautam Nagar transit camp, two homes damaged
Mumbai: Govandi mosques to start talking about measles, vaccination
Booster shot for three sick south Mumbai bridges
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bigg Boss 16 Is Ankit Gupta all set to become the new analysis Guru in the BB House

Bigg Boss 16: Is Ankit Gupta all set to become the new analysis Guru in the BB House?

Updated on: 18 November,2022 10:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

His savage one-liner replies are really becoming the talk of the town

Bigg Boss 16: Is Ankit Gupta all set to become the new analysis Guru in the BB House?

Pic Courtesy: PR


Bigg Boss may be loved or hated–but not ignored–by the audience as they enjoy seeing the true personalities of their favourite contestant. While netizens and the audience love watching Ankit Gupta involved in fights, romances, friendships, controversies and what not, one thing that piques our interest is his savage replies and analysis towards the game.  


Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 16': Sajid threatens to punish Archana if she doesn't listen to him



The havoc in the Bigg Boss house comes to a halt with a new captaincy task that had Sajid Khan’s favourite housemates combating the non-favourite ones. Bigg Boss called the non-favourites to the activity area that has five face busts with the names of the five favourites written on them.


Also Read: "He is not your conventional Bollywood hero": Kartik on his character in Freddy

On the command of Bigg Boss 16, one of the non-favourites had to get the favourite one to perform a task mentioned in the scroll. However, all the non-favourite ones failed; therefore, Sajid did not lose the captaincy. But the way Ankit explained the whole situation to Priyanka was commendable. He said, there is unity in the other team and which makes it strong. This one sentence made everybody feel the same. Making everyone analyse the task once again from his point of view, which was bang on!

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ankit gupta Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss bollywood gossips bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Bollywood Breaking News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK