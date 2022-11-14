×
BIGG BOSS 16: Ankit Gupta is a one-liner king, says Shekhar Suman

Updated on: 14 November,2022 01:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

This is not the first time that people are calling him the king of one liners

BIGG BOSS 16: Ankit Gupta is a one-liner king, says Shekhar Suman

Pic Courtesy: PR


Last weekend saw Ankit Gupta started revealing his game. Netizens and a lot of big names are seen in the support of Ankit. In the recent episode, Shekhar Suman was back on this week’s Bigg Bulletin. On the occasion of Children’s Day, comparing Bigg Boss to a school and the contestants to students, he revealed the real reason behind Ankit's silence.


Also Read: Salaam Venky starring Kajol, featuring Aamir Khan is all about celebrating life



He joked that once a teacher told the actor that she wanted pin drop silence. Ankit, being a disciplined student, is following the same to date. While reading today's bulletin he said, "Shekhar calls Ankit kumbhkaran whose one-liners are a hit and he will grow when woken up. He also added, iski ek ek line logo ki sau sau line pe bhari padh rahi. He is the king of one liner"


Also Read: Children's Day 2022: Tanishaa Mukerji sends a message on Children’s Day

This is not the first time that people are calling him the king of one liners. 

Do you follow Bigg Boss 16?

