Children's Day 2022: Tanishaa Mukerji sends a message on Children’s Day to the children of India

She stressed on the need for India to become carbon-neutral
Tanishaa Mukerji is a vocal environmentalist who often advocates for climate change and better living. She has time and again brought a change in mentalities regarding treating the environment and sets a great example of being carbon neutral. The actress who is associated with ‘Stamp' Foundation, takes the opportunity to send out a message to the youth of the nation on this Children’s Day. Tanishaa is a green warrior who actively promotes the upkeep of resources, goes on cleanliness drives and is an inspirational figure trying to advocate the need for carbon neutrality among the nation today.
She says, "Nature serves us endlessly and unconditionally. While all of us appreciate nature, it's important to make the time to serve nature, too. The message we need to give the children of today is that India needs to become carbon neutral. That is the goal we need to take on. Especially with people now dying of polluted air in Delhi and other places. The next generation will have it tougher than any of us and it is now a necessity for us to start caring about how we conduct ourselves, what kind of footprints we leave behind”.
She added, “The need of the hour is to become carbon neutral. We need to progress with nature and not against nature. since Children are the real strength of a nation and foundation of society, they need to be taught to care as well."