×
Breaking News
Morbi bridge collapse: SC agrees to list for hearing PIL seeking judicial probe
Covid-19: Mumbai records 15 new cases, zero death
UK PM Rishi Sunak calls for global action against 'rogue state' Russia at G20
Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on November 24
Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to Prez on behalf of TMC
Why not await EC decision on 'bow and arrow' election symbol, ask HC
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Childrens Day 2022 Tanishaa Mukerji sends a message on Childrens Day to the children of India

Children's Day 2022: Tanishaa Mukerji sends a message on Children’s Day to the children of India

Updated on: 14 November,2022 08:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

She stressed on the need for India to become carbon-neutral

Children's Day 2022: Tanishaa Mukerji sends a message on Children’s Day to the children of India

Pic Courtesy: PR


Tanishaa Mukerji is a vocal environmentalist who often advocates for climate change and better living. She has time and again brought a change in mentalities regarding treating the environment and sets a great example of being carbon neutral. The actress who is associated with ‘Stamp' Foundation, takes the opportunity to send out a message to the youth of the nation on this Children’s Day. Tanishaa is a green warrior who actively promotes the upkeep of resources, goes on cleanliness drives and is an inspirational figure trying to advocate the need for carbon neutrality among the nation today.


Also Read: Hrithik starts his fight club in Assam



She says, "Nature serves us endlessly and unconditionally. While all of us appreciate nature, it's important to make the time to serve nature, too. The message we need to give the children of today is that India needs to become carbon neutral. That is the goal we need to take on. Especially with people now dying of polluted air in Delhi and other places. The next generation will have it tougher than any of us and it is now a necessity for us to start caring about how we conduct ourselves, what kind of footprints we leave behind”.


Also Read:  Janhvi Kapoor: When she acts, it comes from a place of truth

She added, “The need of the hour is to become carbon neutral. We need to progress with nature and not against nature. since Children are the real strength of a nation and foundation of society, they need to be taught to care as well."

 

Are you excited to watch Phone Bhoot?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
tanishaa mukerji childrens day Children`s Day 2022 Bollywood News Bollywood Update Entertainment news Entertainment updates

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK