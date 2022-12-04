×
Bigg Boss 16! Meet MC Stan’s doppelganger in the house

Updated on: 04 December,2022 05:12 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shekhar Suman makes a rocking entry dressed as MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16! Meet MC Stan’s doppelganger in the house

Bigg Boss 16/PR image


In the house of Colors ‘Bigg Boss 16’, MC Stan is known for nailing his fashion game by preserving the aesthetics of a hip-hop rapper. Considering his style, this weekend for ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’, Shekhar Suman makes a rocking entry dressed as MC Stan! The seasoned actor brings back his solid roasting with a pinch of rap in it and perfectly depicts MC Stan when he says, ‘Kyunki socha na tha aisa din aayega Shekhar Suman Mc Stan ban jaayega. 80 hazaar ke joote mein tera ghar jaayenga. I appreciate, you feel me bro?’ this leaves the housemates in splits! Amid the roasting and rapping, Shekhar Suman also brings about a ‘raapchik kavita’ for the housemates and questions them in his own roasting style.


It is not easy to stay disconnected from one’s own family, friends, people with whom you share a bond, for so long. To lighten the minds of the housemates, ‘Bigg Boss’ calls each housemate individually in the confession room and pour their heart out. A roller-coaster of emotions flow through the housemates as they share their personal feelings with ‘Bigg Boss’ with teary eyes.



In the middle of experiencing almost every emotion, there’s one which is left: Love! After the questions raised on Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s relationship, the love birds’ question and vent out their feelings for each other.


