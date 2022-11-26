×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawala’s father under police scanner
What even the poshest Mumbaikars couldn’t do, these G20 delegates did!
Mumbai: BMC plays safe over seized properties of tax defaulters
Mumbai: 1.2 lakh children in measles-hit areas to get an extra jab
Mumbai: 2,900 toilets in suburban slums to be repaired soon

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bigg Boss 16 Salman schools Sajid Khan Archana Gautam after their massive clash

'Bigg Boss 16': Salman schools Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam after their massive clash

Updated on: 26 November,2022 12:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Superstar Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam after a major clash

'Bigg Boss 16': Salman schools Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam after their massive clash

Pic Courtesy: PR


Superstar Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam after a major clash. Salman will be seen schooling both of them for everything that happened in the house and reveal that both of them are wrong on their part. In a promo shared by the channel, Salman said: "Sajid ne kaha hakale jaane wale logon ko lagta hai ki show unka baap chala raha hai, aapne Archana ko itni baar bola ki bahar jake bheekh maang ke aayi hai, yeh aap Archana ko suna rahe hai ya humko suna rahe hai?"


Also Read: REVEALED: Reason why Sumbul's father wants his daughter to be out of BB house

Salman then lashes out at Archana. "Archana kehti hai Sajid ne chamchon ki toli kadat ki hai, Archana gandi naali ki aurat aur wagera wagera agar itna hi normal hai toh kya aapne apne bhai behno ke saath, maa baap ke saath use kiya hai?" He then asks both the contestants to stand up and address the issue, Sajid said, 'Since the beginning, I have been treating her like a younger sister, There is a limit to provocation also, calling us Chele, Chamcha, Rajaji and all"



Also Read: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover share first picture of their daughter Devi

Archana asks for an apology for the abuse but Sajid ignores it. Archana says that if she cannot say all this and cannot add anything from outside then please give a list of what should she can talk about. Archana then says that Sajid always says, "Bheekh maang ke aayi thi, yaad hai kaise gidgida rahi thi, Sir has brought me back not you, it was Bigg Boss's decision, you don't have any right to say that I was begging for this opportunity, you all didn't support me when I was pleading."


Do you agree with Prime Video removing `Varaha Roopam` song from Kantara?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Salman Khan Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss bollywood bollywood events bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz Bollywood Breaking News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK