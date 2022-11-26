×
REVEALED: Reason why Sumbul's father wants his daughter to be out of the Bigg Boss's house

Updated on: 26 November,2022 11:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the last one week, a lot of things have taken place inside the Bigg Boss house regarding Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta

REVEALED: Reason why Sumbul's father wants his daughter to be out of the Bigg Boss's house

Pic Courtesy: PR


In the last one week, a lot of things have taken place inside the Bigg Boss house regarding Sumbul Touqeer Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. During the course of the week, the youngest contestant of the show Sumbul was criticized badly by her inmates in the show. Her fans and family have been going through a lot and hence Sumbul’s father recently called a press conference and decided to talk about it.

Firstly, he sent an apology to Tina and Shalin’s family for being rude to them during a telephonic conversation with Sumbul. The recent episode saw that, when the housemates got to know about the conversation between Sumbul and her father, Tina and Shalin started shouting at Sumbul who has been facing all this single handedly. On the other hand, Sumbul’s father has been accused of making a call to Sumbul to make her understand the game.

Clarifying his stand, Sumbul’s father said, “I have raised Sumbul in a protective atmosphere. We have not followed the game, and I never realized that something like this will happen. Today, I regret that I chose to send my daughter to the show. The main intention was to make her understand life deeply. It’s like in 3 months she will have the experience of 40 years.” He further added, “I am thankful to her fans who are giving their unconditional love from day one, but the way she has been behaving inside the house it’s very painful. She has lost her positivity and happiness. I don’t want her to go through any pain again. In her 18 years of life, I have never scolded her and neither was it required. But the way her character has been assassinated it’s painful for a father to see. It was a mistake for me to send her in the Bigg Boss house. I would thus request her fans to not vote for her. I am praying she gets evicted this Saturday. The call was not an intention to make her understand the game. I would not have requested her fans to vote her out if that was the case.”




