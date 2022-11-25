Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare garners appreciation for his maturity while handling the sensitive Sumbul-Tina issue

Even Gauahar Khan appreciated Shiv’s stance in the whole episode
Shiv Thakare, who’s currently ruling the Bigg Boss house as the King of the house after he was elected as the Captain of the house in the latest captainship task, is turning out to be the most loved captain of the house owing to his fair gameplay. In the latest episode of the show, Bigg Boss showed a video of Sumbul Touqeer talking to his father on a call, wherein Touqeer Khan, Sumbul’s father was seen using ill words for Tina Dutta. After the video ended, Tina got very agitated towards Sumbul’s father.
Furious Tina then, started a fight with Sumbul Touqeer and started blaming her for being around them even after her father had warned her to not be around them. On the other hand, Shiv Thakare stopped the fight and handled the situation with maturity. He even calmed Sumbul after the fight and made her understand what she should do next. He asked Sumbul to request Bigg Boss to allow her to shift to room of 6.
Shiv and Sumbul’s fans have loved the sweet gesture of the latter and are praising how his stance on the situation. Even Gauahar Khan appreciated Shiv’s stance, while retweeting a fan’s tweet that said “#ShivThakare was the only person to console her & calm her like a big brother in this whole situation!” To which Gauhar Khan replied, “Correct! He really was reasonable”
