×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Maharashtra govt asks BMC chief to draw ward boundaries
Mumbai: Long process to woo shopkeepers along Malad bridge commences
After Centre suggests third measles shot, BMC asks: when?
Clue that led to Aftab Poonawala’s arrest: Web search history
Mumbai: BMC again calls for bids to concretise 400 km of roads

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > I want to keep surprising people says Alaya F about choosing Freddy

I want to keep surprising people, says Alaya F about choosing ‘Freddy’

Updated on: 25 November,2022 04:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The film will release on December 2, 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar

I want to keep surprising people, says Alaya F about choosing ‘Freddy’

Pic Courtesy: PR


Disney+ Hotstar recently announced their upcoming spine-chilling romantic thriller ‘Freddy’. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, NH Studioz and Northern Lights Films, directed by Shashanka Ghosh and starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F the film will release on December 2, 2022 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.


Also Read: Manmohan Shetty all set to raise Bollywood quotient… again!



Kartik Aaryan's most awaited Freddy is about the journey of Dr. Freddy Ginwala, a shy, lonely and socially awkward person who loves playing with his miniature planes and the only friend he has is his pet turtle ‘Hardy ’. Filled with unusual twists, turns and chaos of emotions, Freddy will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats.


Also Read: From Mika Singh kiss to dig at Sunny Leone, top 5 controversies of Rakhi Sawant

Sharing information about how there is no end to creative explorations when it comes to acting, Alaya F said, “My favourite part about the job is that you get to experiment with so many different genres, so many different characters and so many different types of storytelling. I have shot three films since my first and each one is very different than the other, so I’m really excited for the audience to see me really push myself with each project. My journey in the industry hasn’t been a very conventional one, so why should my film choices be conventional? I want to keep surprising people, and I really hope I can do justice to all the opportunities I’ve been given since Jawaani Jaaneman.”

 

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Alaya F kartik aaryan bollywood Disney Plus Hotstar bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood Buzz Bollywood Breaking News Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK