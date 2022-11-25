Manmohan Shetty all set to raise Bollywood quotient… again!

A prominent personality to keep an eye on is Manmohan Shetty who will be coming back after a long time to headline a new merger
Pic Courtesy: PR
Big Bang Media Ventures and New Horizons Alliance (NHA) have joined hands in a truly transformative venture. A prominent personality to keep an eye on is Manmohan Shetty who will be coming back after a long time to headline a new merger. This will retain the BBMVPL name and will look to become a dominant multi-hyphenate entertainment & learning ecosystem.
Also Read: Shefali Shah shares glimpses from her premiere of ‘Three of Us' at IFFI
Manmohan Shetty is a renowned personality in the world of the entertainment business who has founded and developed Adlabs Films Ltd, one of India’s largest media and entertainment firms. While he will be joining this merger as a Chairman, it would be exciting to have him bring his expertise and knowledge to set new benchmarks in the entertainment industry. Moreover, Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt Ltd is the Co-Promoter of Phantom Films & Mythoverse Studios, which rank amongst India's leading & most admired content houses, and the founding investor of creator-led businesses like Collective Artists Network, BGBNG Music, Big Bang Social. While Madhu Mantena, shall continue with BBMVPL as the Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Ravneet Gill shall take over the reigns of BBMVPL as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.
Also Read: Actor Vikram Gokhale shows signs of improvement
Commenting on the merger, Madhu said, "It is a matter of privilege for me and BBMVPL that my mentor, Mr. Manmohan Shetty, who needs no introduction in the world of media, shall head the Board as its Non-Executive Chairman. This merger enables BBMVPL to metamorphosize from an entertainment production company into a full-fledged content company over the next few years with equal focus on Entertainment, Education & Esports. I am most excited and looking forward to working under Ravneet's leadership in helping steer BBMVPL towards the tall goals he has set for the company".