Shefali Shah shares glimpses from her premiere of ‘Three of Us' at IFFI

‘Three of Us’ starring Shefali Shah,Jaideep Ahlawat, Swanand Kirkire garnered a lot of love and created a space for magic amongst the audience
Pic Courtesy: PR
After giving back to-back hits with films like Jalsa, Human, Darlings, and Delhi Crime 2, yesterday Shefali Shah brought ‘Three of Us' to viewers’s eyes which made its place in the list of 25 films selected in the Indian Panorama 2022 at 53rd The International Film Festival of India.
Also Read: Bigg Bos 16: Family intervention on Salman Khan's ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’
‘Three of Us’ starring Shefali Shah,Jaideep Ahlawat, Swanand Kirkire garnered a lot of love and created a space for magic amongst the audience. The audience thoroughly enjoyed Shefali’s performance and joyed in her screen presence. Taking to social media, Shefali shared the glimpses from IFFI
Also Read: Actor Vikram Gokhale shows signs of improvement
On the work front, Shefali is basking in the glory of ‘Doctor G’ along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.