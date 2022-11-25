×
Shefali Shah shares glimpses from her premiere of ‘Three of Us' at IFFI

Updated on: 25 November,2022 03:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

‘Three of Us’ starring Shefali Shah,Jaideep Ahlawat, Swanand Kirkire garnered a lot of love and created a space for magic amongst the audience

Shefali Shah shares glimpses from her premiere of ‘Three of Us' at IFFI

After giving back to-back hits with films like Jalsa, Human, Darlings, and Delhi Crime 2, yesterday Shefali Shah brought ‘Three of Us' to viewers’s eyes which made its place in the list of 25 films selected in the Indian Panorama 2022 at 53rd The International Film Festival of India.

‘Three of Us’ starring Shefali Shah,Jaideep Ahlawat, Swanand Kirkire garnered a lot of love and created a space for magic amongst the audience. The audience thoroughly enjoyed Shefali’s performance and joyed in her screen presence. Taking to social media, Shefali shared the glimpses from IFFI



On the work front, Shefali is basking in the glory of ‘Doctor G’ along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh.


 

