Actor Vikram Gokhale shows signs of improvement; likely to be off ventilator in next 48 hours

Updated on: 25 November,2022 12:05 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

The veteran actor is currently on the ventilator at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune

Actor Vikram Gokhale shows signs of improvement; likely to be off ventilator in next 48 hours

Vikram Gokhale. Pic- ANI


Actor Vikram Gokhale who is currently being treated in a Pune hospital is showing signs of improvement. The veteran actor is currently on the ventilator at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. 


The hospital PRO in a statement said, "Actor Vikram Gokhale's health is improving, is showing slow but steady improvement. He is opening his eyes, moving his limbs & likely to be off ventilator support in next 48 hours. His BP and heart are stable".



Also Read: "He is still critical, not passed yet," says veteran actor Vikram Gokhale's daughter


Meanwhile, in the early hours of Thursday, news of the veteran actor having passed away surfaced on social media following which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, Jaaved Jaafery among others, took to Twitter to express condolences. However, the family of the 82-year-old missed the reports as untrue. 

The actor made his film debut at the age of 26 in 1971 in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Parwana'. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Gokhale has appeared in various Marathi and Bollywood films, including 'Agneepath,' starring Amitabh Bachchan in 1990, and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,' with Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 1999. 

 

