×
Breaking News
Shraddha murder case: She’d be alive if our cops had acted, says Fadnavis
‘CM Shinde must step in to tackle Ghatkopar east-west bridge chaos’
Money laundering case: Court likely to pronounce order on ex-Maha minister Nawab Malik's bail plea
No village from Maharashtra will go anywhere: Fadnavis on Bommai's statement
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale hospitalised in Pune following health complications

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > He is still critical not passed yet says veteran actor Vikram Gokhales daughter

"He is still critical, not passed yet," says veteran actor Vikram Gokhale's daughter

Updated on: 24 November,2022 08:37 AM IST  |  Pune
ANI |

Top

Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar, from Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital where presently he is undergoing treatment, denied the rumours of the passing away of the 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' actor

Vikram Gokhale. Pic-ANI


Veteran Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale's health condition is still critical and is on a life support system.


Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar, from Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital where presently he is undergoing treatment, denied the rumours of the passing away of the 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' actor and said, "Not true".



Vikram Gokhale's daughter on the other hand told ANI, "He is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him." 


In the early hours of Thursday, news of the veteran actor passed away surfaced on social media following which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, Jaaved Jaafery among others, took to Twitter to express condolences. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
vikram gokhale Entertainment News bollywood news bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK