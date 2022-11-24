"He is still critical, not passed yet," says veteran actor Vikram Gokhale's daughter

Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar, from Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital where presently he is undergoing treatment, denied the rumours of the passing away of the 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' actor

Vikram Gokhale. Pic-ANI

Veteran Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale's health condition is still critical and is on a life support system.

Dr. Dhananjay Kelkar, from Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital where presently he is undergoing treatment, denied the rumours of the passing away of the 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' actor and said, "Not true".

Vikram Gokhale's daughter on the other hand told ANI, "He is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him."

In the early hours of Thursday, news of the veteran actor passed away surfaced on social media following which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, Jaaved Jaafery among others, took to Twitter to express condolences.

