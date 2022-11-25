×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Maharashtra govt asks BMC chief to draw ward boundaries
Mumbai: Long process to woo shopkeepers along Malad bridge commences
After Centre suggests third measles shot, BMC asks: when?
Clue that led to Aftab Poonawala’s arrest: Web search history
Mumbai: BMC again calls for bids to concretise 400 km of roads

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Action Aaryan

Action Aaryan

Updated on: 25 November,2022 07:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Top

Trading his rom-com hero image to explore action with Shehzada, Kartik says he is keen to dive deeper into the genre

Action Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan


Action films had so far eluded Kartik Aaryan, who primarily built his career on romantic comedies. But now that he has had a taste of the genre, it’s easy to see that the actor is relishing it. The teaser of Shehzada, which was released on Aaryan’s birthday earlier this week, sees the actor fight baddies single-handedly, complete with the swagger of a Hindi masala film hero. “It’s the first time that I’m doing action, and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience,” he said, during an informal chat on his big day.


Also Read: 'Shehzada' First Look: Kartik Aaryan as Bantu beats up baddies; romances Kriti Sanon



It can’t be easy to make an official adaptation of Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), considering the Allu Arjun-starrer has a massive fan following. But Aaryan says director Rohit Dhawan has brought his own vision. “Rohit has made the film in his own style, and given it a universal flavour. I have [brought my interpretation] to the character, so that we can take the film to a larger audience.” The actor is now eager to dive deeper into the action genre. “As an artiste, I’d love to explore different roles and genres; that includes action as well. Hopefully, there will be more opportunities in the future,” says Aaryan, who has Freddy, and Satyaprem Ki Katha in the pipeline.


Will Freddy prove to be a gamechanging performance in Kartik Aaryan`s career?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kartik aaryan Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan Allu Arjun rohit dhawan bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK