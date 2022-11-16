BIGG BOSS 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan adds one more feather to her cap

Her fans trend HBD BBQUEEN SUMBUL with over 1 Million tweets
Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who’s currently seen in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss turned a year old as she celebrated her 19th Birthday yesterday. She is one of the most popular faces in the show and her fans never fail to shower their love onto her. Since it was Sumbul’s Birthday yesterday, her fans started flooding the internet with tweets filled with love for the actress which gave rise to a Twitter trend ‘HBD BBQUEEN SUMBUL’ which went on to hit more than 1 Million Tweets on the social media site within a few hours.
‘HBD BBQUEEN SUMBUL’ being one of the fastest twitter trend to hit 1 Million Tweets on the site, Twitter Binder, the official handle of Twitter’s analytics team that counts tweets of the platform had to step in and confirm that the trend has officially completed 1 million tweets.
We can confirm that the tweet count right now is 1,004,438: https://t.co/Dm5v1M5y2R— Tweet Binder (@TweetBinder) November 15, 2022
Sumbul Touqeer has one of the strongest fan armies amongst all her contemporaries and such trends are a proof about the same. Here are some of wishes that made this trend a huge success.
