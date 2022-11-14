×
BIGG BOSS 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s reply to Tina Datta’s sly dig wins hearts

Updated on: 14 November,2022 09:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sumbul Touqeer, who is currently seen in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 16 seems to have finally started understanding the game and the games played by her contestants and is now coming off as one of the most real personalities in the house

BIGG BOSS 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s reply to Tina Datta’s sly dig wins hearts

Pic Courtesy: PR


Sumbul Touqeer who is currently seen in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 16 seems to have finally started understanding the game and the games played by her contestants and is now coming off as one of the most real personalities in the house. With another week coming to an end in Bigg Boss 16, called for some new action, fights and drama in the Bigg Boss house leaving the audience amused and entertained at the same time.


Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan impresses Kashmera Shah with his savage reply



In one such incident from the latest 'Weekend ka vaar' episode, as a part of a task where Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan made all the contestants guess who said the particular mean thing about them, wherein Sumbul Touqeer was to guess ‘Sumbul bilkul ready nahi hoti, makeup vagera nahi karti’ was said by whom. And she correctly named Tina. Tina Datta, who tried to cover up what she has said by beating around the bush was also trolled by Varun Dhawan for doing so.


Also Read: Tried to make sign language the 23rd official language of India: Ranveer Singh

After which, Sumbul’s reaction to the statement is winning hearts and is a proof that she’s a one of the most real personalities in the show. Sumbul said, “I don’t like wearing makeup, that is just not me. In fact, this is the first time that I am wearing a gown. I love being in track suit over wearing heavy clothes. I like to be normal and this is who I am”. Sumbul was hailed by all the contestants for being her self and taking pride in how she is.  Housemates hailed her saying, “You’re beautiful Sumbul

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

