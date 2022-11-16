Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Circus' actor Sunil Shende passes away

×
Updated on: 16 November,2022 11:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

As per media reports, Sunil passed away in his Mumbai residence on Monday and his body has been cremated

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Veteran actor Sunil Shende, who was in his 70s and had worked on popular TV shows like Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Circus' and Mandira Bedi's 'Shanti', has passed away.


Following his demise, actor Rajesh Tailang, who had worked with Sunil in 'Shanti', shared a condolence message on Twitter.



It read, "Great actor and a great human being ...Shri Sunil Shende is no more. I was fortunate enough to get a chance to work with him in the serial Shanti, I played his son. Babuji saadar shraddhanjali."


Also Read: The sea of love: As Shah Rukh Khan sees it

The late actor also received tributes from fans on the micro-blogging website. One user tweeted, "Veteran actor Sunil Shende, known for performances in 'Sarfarosh' & 'Circus', passes away at age 75. Om Shanti."

Another one shared, "Famous Hindi and Marathi film actor #sunilshende No More."

As per media reports, Sunil passed away in his Mumbai residence on Monday and his body has been cremated.

Sunil had worked for over 30 years in the film and TV industry with his resume boasting of films like 'Gandhi', 'Magan', 'Khal Nayak', 'Ghayaal', 'Viruddh' and 'Ziddi'. He had also worked in Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Zameen' and Aamir Khan's 'Sarfarosh'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

