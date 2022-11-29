×
'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin Bhanot nominates Sumbul Touqeer, says 'Inke baap bacha lenge'

Updated on: 29 November,2022 02:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Shalin went on to take Sumbul's name for the upcoming elimination and she had a snarky reply

Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul. Pic- Twitter


In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Shalin Bhanot nominated Sumbul Touqeer after their friendship hit a rough patch post the audio conversation of the 'Imlie' actress with her father was shown to the contestants.


In the nomination task, Bigg Boss said: "Nomination round me aap sabka swagat hai (Welcome to the nomination round)."


Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's father slams Sumbul's father- "Don't you dare question my son's worth"

Shalin says: "Sumbul ka naam nominate kar raha hoon (I am nominating Sumbul)."

"Inke baap bacha lenge," Shalin said. He said that Sumbul's father who recently spoke against him and Tina, will be able to save Sumbul as he is outside the house.

To which Sumbul replied: "Mujhe kar rahe hain ki mere papa ko rahe hain nominate? (Are you nominating me or my father)"

