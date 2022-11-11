×
Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Vaidya says Shalin Bhanot is a "harmless sweet human being"

Updated on: 11 November,2022 09:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Previous Bigg Boss finalist Rahul Vaidya who once was Shalin Bhanot's neighbour opened up about the Naagin actor

Rahul Vaidya and Shalin Bhanot. Pic- Instagram


Bigg Boss 16 had one of the most crucial episodes last night as all eyes were glued onto the Shiv- Archana clash following which Archana was shown the door. 
This season has picked up steam and is one of the most talked about seasons of all time. 


One of the contestants who has been at the receiving end of trolls but is also loved by thousands is Shalin Bhanot who by far enjoys maximums screen space. While the internet is divided into pro-Shalin & anti-Shalin groups, one thing the Bigg boss loyalists cannot deny is...'you can love him, hate him but cannot ignore him'. 



Previous Bigg Boss finalist Rahul Vaidya who once was Shalin Bhanot's neighbour opened up about the Naagin actor and tweeted, "And guys Shalin Bhanot. He might have come across a Lil silly at times but he is definitely a harmless sweet human being. He is never nasty and rude."

When fans started questioning Rahul for ignoring Shalin's past baggage, he said, "I really don’t know what went wrong between him and his ex-wife. And I am no one to comment on their personal life. My tweet is for his big boss journey. And I will repeat that Shalin is coming across as a sweet guy !!! Baaki aap log expert ho gade hue murde ukhadne me."

