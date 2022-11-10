Bigg Boss 16: After being evicted for physical violence against Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam to make a re-entry

Archana was asked to leave the 'Bigg Boss 16' house after she got into a fight with co-housemate Shiv Thakare

(Pic courtesy: IANS/ Instagram)

After being expelled from 'Bigg Boss 16', contestant Archana Gautam is set to make a re-entry to the show.

According to a source close to IANS, makers are trying to get Archana Gautam back, however, it is unclear if Salman Khan will reintroduce her or will she make re-entry over the weekend.

Archana was asked to leave the 'Bigg Boss 16' house after she got into a fight with co-housemate Shiv Thakare. She said that she would slap him post which she went and held him by the neck in anger.

Also Read: BIGG BOSS 16: Shiv Thakare is giving us major friendship goals as he gives a befitting reply to Archana Gautam for disrespecting Abdu Rozik

Post the incident, contestants Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were seen protesting and demanding her eviction from the show.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever