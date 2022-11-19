×
Bigg Boss 16 : Shalin decides to make voluntary exit from the reality show?

Updated on: 19 November,2022 01:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
After an ugly fight broke out in the show house between Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare, the voice of 'Bigg Boss' had to intervene

After an ugly fight broke out in the show house between Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare, the voice of 'Bigg Boss' had to intervene. After Stan and Shalin's fight, housemates were discussing who was wrong between the two. They even discussed if any of them should be ousted from the reality show.


The voice of Bigg Boss called Tina, Shalin and Stan into the confession room. Bigg Boss tried to pacify things between Stan and Shalin. Once Stan and Tina walked out of the confession room, Shalin had a one-on-one conversation with Bigg Boss.



Shalin said that he was afraid for his life in the house. The actor further stated that he wanted to leave the reality show. He was also informed him that he would have to pay a penalty for doing the same. Shalin agreed and announced that he would make a voluntary exit from the show.


