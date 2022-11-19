×
Breaking News
Mumbai: When clock strikes 7, it is party time for hawkers at Bandra
Mumbai local train update: No jumbo block on Western Railway suburban section on November 20
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Mumbai Crime: Father slits 6-year-old son’s throat after fight with wife
Aaditya slams Maha CM over BMC's functioning, scrapping of road tenders
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul is in love with Shalin Bhanot says Tina Dutta

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul is in love with Shalin Bhanot, says Tina Dutta

Updated on: 19 November,2022 01:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Tina Datta will be seen confronting Sumbul Touqeer for taking advantage of her fight with Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul is in love with Shalin Bhanot, says Tina Dutta

Pic Courtesy: IANS


In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Tina Datta will be seen confronting Sumbul Touqeer for taking advantage of her fight with Shalin Bhanot. In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Tina is seen losing her cool on Sumbul.


Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan calls his 'Chup' role the most experimental one so far

She said: "Whenever Shalin and I fight, you take the advantage of it. I can't take to him because of you. You always come in between. He really loves me and you are equally in love with him." Sumbul is then seen leaving the bathroom area, where the three were seen getting in an argument."



Also Read: Amar Kaushik divulges the reason for casting Varun Dhawan in 'Bhediya'

Shalin got into a massive fight with MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. He even opted for voluntary exit from the show hosted by Salman Khan.


Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Sumbul Touqeer Khan bigg boss bigg boss 16 bollywood news tina dutta Shalin Bhanot Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK