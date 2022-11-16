BIGG BOSS 16: Sumbul Touqeer's fans choose the most noble way to celebrate her birthday

They celebrated her birthday with the underprivileged kids and elderly people
Actress Sumbul Touqeer, who turned a year old, inside the Bigg Boss house might have had a lowkey birthday inside the house for obvious reasons since she is in the Bigg Boss house. But in order to make the celebrations even more grand, the fans went out of their way to make it even more special and remarkable.
All her fans celebrated her birthday by cutting a cake at an old age NGO in Mumbai and all the elderly people too participated in celebrating her birthday. Moving on, we could also see some stills of some orphan kids singing 'Happy Birthday' for the Imlie actress! Sumbul, who's been single handedly raised by her father has grown up without the love of her mother and which is why she makes it a point to distribute sweets and gifts to all the underprivileged kids on her birthday and stray animals, have a look at it below :
Sumbul, who has seen several highs and lows in her Bigg Boss journey so far has emerged as one of the most sensible contestant in the house. The Imlie actress who's merely 19 years old is the youngest contestant inside the house, yet has turned out to be one of the most sorted one in the house.