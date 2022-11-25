×
Bigg Boss 16: Twitterati call Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia an all-rounder package

Updated on: 25 November,2022 11:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Testimony to this was the way in which she handled the Shalin-Sumbul-Tina's situation in the recent episode

Pic Courtesy: PR


Ever since the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 16 started, it has been creating waves for both, right and wrong reasons. One of the audience's favourite contestant is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is leaving everyone amazed with her fun attitude, caring nature towards her friends. And no matter she always takes stand for the right ones.


In the latest episode, a lot of drama inside the house with the captaincy task took place. After hearing the conversation between Sumbul's father and Sumbul, Shalin broke into a rage, he screamed at Sumbul to listen to her dad and not to ever speak with them but Nimrit handled the situation really well. The way she handled Sumbul and Shalin was on another level altogether. She was trying to be present for Tina, Shalin and Sumbul at the same time and making them understand everyone's point of view.


After the fight, the captaincy task took place, which she performed amazingly. That's why netizens are calling her an all-rounder. A Twitterati wrote, 'Respect for #NimritKaurAhluwalia the way she handled the situation today She was everywhere She stood by her friends Shalin and Tina was there for them & at the same time Nimrit also took care of Sumbul when she was getting panic attack. 

 

