Hrishitaa Bhatt to attend International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa

Updated on: 25 November,2022 10:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After 2017 and 2018, this year too, she will be seen again as a ‘Steering Committee Member’ this year as well

Hrishitaa Bhatt to attend International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa

After visiting the Venice Film festival this year, Hrishitaa Bhatt is now all set for the Hrishitaa Bhatt to attend International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that’s being held in Goa. After 2017 and 2018, this year too, she will be seen again as a ‘Steering Committee Member’. On the occasion of 75years of independence, from now on India will be getting 30% of incentive for all foreign films as co-production.


Expressing her excitement, Bhatt says “This year is more special obviously because 75 years of independence and as a steering committee member we made a lot of efforts, this is the reason I was also there in Venice. I would say we've crossed boundaries and cinema is the medium of common language that speaks the language of emotions, tradition, culture, history and that's what cinema does. And to have a festival like that in one country is fantastic”.


She continued, “This is the 3rd time I have been a steering committee member. It’s a fantastic experience to connect with so many people around the world or just through the language of cinema. So, this is going to be special, and I am eagerly waiting for all the performances”.

