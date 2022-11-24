Yami Gautam's 'Lost' opens to immense love at IFFI's Asian Premiere Gala

The film is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and produced by ZEE Studios and Namah Pictures

Screening of Lost

Zee Studios and Namah Pictures' ‘Lost’ opened to appreciation at the coveted International Film Festival of India (IFFI). After the film received an inspiring response at several renowned film festivals like Chicago South Asian Film Festival and the Atlanta Indian Film Festival, it was scheduled to premiere at the IFFI for an Asian Premiere Gala. The tickets for the screening were fully sold out in less than 7 hours. Helmed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, 'Lost' is a gripping investigative drama thriller that depicts a higher quest, a search for lost values of empathy and integrity.

The screening was attended by Yami Gautam Dhar, director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Pankaj Kapur with Wife Supriya Pathak Kapur, Tushar Pandey, CBO of Zee Studios, Shariq Patel, Producer Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes and Kanwal Kohli.

Inspired by true events, 'Lost' is a story of an enthusiastic young woman crime reporter in her relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist. The cast’s stupendous performances and the film’s brilliant narrative are not the only ones to be praised but also the subjects it touched upon including strong women, feminism and journalism.

The intriguing drama boasts a powerful cast - Along with Yami Gautam, the film will feature Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, and an ensemble of younger talent, including Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey, in prominent roles.

Director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury shares, “I feel very happy that the film was opened to such a tremendous reception at the Asian Premiere Gala. I feel truly honoured that the film was premiered at a prestigious platform like IFFI.”

The applause from the audience became another proud moment for lead actress of the film Yami Gautam Dhar. When asked about her take on the response received by the film at the festival, Yami expressed – “The reaction of the audience for the film really made me elated. I couldn't have been happier and more proud of the film's screening at IFFI Asian Premiere Gala. I have loved playing the role because it was such a special experience, it allowed me to explore so many layers of emotions as an actor. I cannot wait for the film’s official release now."

CBO of Zee Studios, Shariq Patel said – “The film was welcomed with open arms and it was an endearing moment to watch the film gain such a response at the IFFI Asian Premier Gala. LOST is certainly a unique film, a story of humanity under the guise of a thriller. We utterly grateful for such a heartwarming response."

Shareen Mantri Kedia, Producer - Namah Pictures said - "IFFI was indeed a wonderful platform to showcase 'Lost'. We have always believed in bringing forth compelling narratives and post the tremendous reception of the film at the IFFI, we are very excited for what the future has in store for this film."

The story is written by Shyamal Sengupta and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the screenplay is written by Shyamal Sengupta and the dialogues’ are by Ritesh Shah. Avik Mukhopadhyay is the Director of Photography. The music is composed by Shantanu Moitra and the lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire. LOST is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam, and Indrani Mukherjee.

Also Read: Yami Gautam: 'Keratosis pilaris' is so common with girls and even boys

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 5 + 1 Submit Request