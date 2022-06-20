Yami Gautam on 'A Thurday': The film required a lot from me as an actor

Yami Gautam's 'A Thursday' is one of the most viewed films and has enjoyed a successful run for weeks on OTT streaming platform

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam kick-started the year by playing the role of Naina in ‘A Thursday’. Yami's film is one of the most viewed films and has enjoyed a successful run for weeks on the OTT streaming platform.

Talking about the love and appreciation Yami got as an actor, she says, "When my fans shared this with me, it made my heart smile. I am genuinely so grateful and happy when I receive such love from the audience and when my work gets appreciated. ‘A Thursday’ required a lot from me as an actor and I felt so emotionally stretched!”

She further added, "From my producers to the director and every member who gave the film their hundred percent and this comes through in the film. Thus, when it receives the kind of love and appreciation that we got, it gives all of us an immense feeling of satisfaction & happiness. I will continue to always put my best foot forward and keep engaging with my audience to deliver the best in every way I can."

Show full article