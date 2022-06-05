Breaking News
I haven’t still hugged Vidhie. I’ll need court permission for that: Indrani Mukerjea
Hyderabad rape case: Fourth accused arrested, one still absconding
Coaching class teacher molests teen in Borivli
Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis tests Covid-19 positive
Biden rushed to safe house in Delaware after unauthorized plane violates airspace
Hapur blast: Death toll rises to 13, two booked for culpable homicide
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar share throwback video on their first wedding anniversary

Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar share throwback video on their first wedding anniversary

Updated on: 05 June,2022 10:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

"For all you do, for who you are, I will be forever grateful you are in my life. Happy 1st Anniversary!" Yami and Aditya captioned their Instagram post

Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar share throwback video on their first wedding anniversary

Picture courtesy/Yami Gautam's Instagram account


Actor Yami Gautam and husband-director Aditya Dhar on Saturday marked their wedding anniversary by sharing a nostalgic throwback video on their social media handles that captured the special moments from their mehndi ceremony.

"For all you do, for who you are, I will be forever grateful you are in my life. Happy 1st Anniversary!" Yami and Aditya captioned their Instagram post.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)


Show full article

yami gautam Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK