Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar share throwback video on their first wedding anniversary

Picture courtesy/Yami Gautam's Instagram account

Actor Yami Gautam and husband-director Aditya Dhar on Saturday marked their wedding anniversary by sharing a nostalgic throwback video on their social media handles that captured the special moments from their mehndi ceremony.

"For all you do, for who you are, I will be forever grateful you are in my life. Happy 1st Anniversary!" Yami and Aditya captioned their Instagram post.

