Bigg Boss fame Soundarya Sharma had featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in the controversial pan masala ad. She has now revealed the reason behind taking up the ad

Soundarya Sharma with Shah Rukh Khan. Pic/Soundarya's Instagram

Listen to this article Soundarya Sharma reacts to trolling for tobacco commerical with SRK, Akshay and Ajay: Not silly to say no to such big opportunity x 00:00

Bigg Boss fame Soundarya Sharma is someone who's known for calling a spade a spade. While a lot of Soundarya's fans and netizens, in general, hailed her for becoming the only actress ever in the history of the Indian film industry to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in the same project, another section slammed her for her choice of a commercial which is promoting tobacco products. A large section of people objected to the presence of the country's biggest superstars for promoting the product. While Akshay Kumar ended his association with the brand, the other stars have not commented yet.

While drawing a clear distinction between her personal and professional choices, Soundarya Sharma shared her viewpoint to silence critics with a clear message and intent. She said, "The advertisement was a big opportunity for me and I think for any actor to share the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar in the same project would be a huge and unprecedented space and deal. In my professional capacity, as an actor, given an opportunity like this, I will certainly pick it up. It doesn't necessarily have to be my personal choice. I am very upright as a person, a dentist, and an individual. Neither I support nor endorse any wrong aspect/ consumption of any product or brand. Having said that, my personal opinion may vary from my career choices."

ADVERTISEMENT

Bigg Boss fame Soundarya Sharma further added, "I had auditioned for this and got selected out of 500+ girls and that's how I exclusively did this brand. I’m not silly to say no to such a big opportunity when I know this will make me the first ever to share screen space with SRK, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in the same project. The little girl in me just got too excited and this opportunity was overwhelming for me and my career as an actor! I also feel people are very much aware of the pros and cons of anything they consume and have been doing it so don’t know how far we can restrict people to make their own choices."