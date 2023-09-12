The two power girls Pooja and Bebika went out on a dinner date

Listen to this article Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve twin in black as they reunite for a dinner date x 00:00

Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve’s relationship was one of the key highlights of the Bigg Boss OTT house. The two were inseparable, they had several arguments but their bond only grew stronger. During their journey, the two have always promised to meet each other outside the house and they have managed to keep up with their words.

The two power girls went out on a dinner date and Bebika posted a video which has a series of pictures from their day out as they twin in black. While sharing the snapshots, she wrote, “Every moment with you is super precious...We do not remember days, we remember moments”

As soon as Bebika dropped the pictures, fans reacted to it. One fan wrote, “Two powerful girls in one frame.” “Aap dono sath m acche lagte ho good,” wrote another fan. A third fan wrote, “One of most real bond of bbott”. While others dropped heart emojis.

Before this Pooja Bhatt also took to her social media account and posted a video with Bebika as the two went out for a fun day. Pooja while posting the video wrote, “Back to my reality!”

The ‘Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin’ actress has been making headlines since she reacted to her controversial kissing cover with father Mahesh Bhatt. Years later, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Pooja addressed the media attention the cover received.

During an interview, Pooja was asked if she had any regrets regarding her magazine shoot with Mahesh Bhatt, which garnered a lot of attention. Answering the question Pooja said, “No, because I see it very simple, and I think that unfortunately jo hota hai (what happens is), a frozen moment can be represented and misrepresented in anyway. Aur mujhe yaad hai Shah Rukh ne mujhe yeh kaha tha when you have daughters, jab hi aapke bacche chote hai (I remember Shah Rukh had told me that when you have daughters and when your child is small), how often a child just says, ‘Mummy papa give me a kiss’. And they go this way. Main ab bhi is umar mein bhi wahi 10 pound ki bacchi hoon for my father. Vo jindagi bher wahi rahege for me (At this age also I am still a 10 pound child for my father. He will always remain that way for me)."

Pooja and Bebika Dhruve both were among the Top 5 contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2.