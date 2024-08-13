Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt were good friends before their relationship turned romantic, but their breakup was very public and intense. The actor was accused of being 'abusive' and 'alcoholic'

Ranvir Shorey, who finished as the second runner-up on Bigg Boss OTT 3, recently responded to claims that he was "abusive." He called these accusations "false" and said they were "planted" by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Ranvir, who had a rocky relationship with actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, also accused her of spreading these "lies" in the media.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ranvir Shorey talked about his issues with the Bhatt family. To give some background, Ranvir and Pooja were good friends before their relationship turned romantic, but their breakup was very public and intense. Pooja accused Ranvir of physical and verbal abuse, which he strongly denies.

Ranvir opened up and said, "At the time we had a conflict, I felt that the respect I had for him, he used that manipulatively. When the fight happened, he told my father, 'Ok, we will rest the matter here, whatever the fight happened between the kids.' The next day, he proceeded to print utter lies about me, and planted false stories in the media against me, painting me as an alcoholic abusive person. All lies"

When asked if the conflict was just between him and Pooja, Ranvir replied, "Her brother was the one, who assaulted me. He (Mahesh Bhatt) could have told these guys not to talk like that.... In that sense, I felt he was manipulative towards me. These are all 25-year-old stories, I don't want to get into them now."

Pooja Bhatt had earlier alleged that Ranvir would become "violent" when he was drunk and was physically abusive. On Bigg Boss, Ranvir described his relationship with Pooja Bhatt as one of the "biggest scandals" in his life.

On the work front, Ranvir was recently seen in 'Shekhar Home'. Set in the early 1990s in the tranquil town of Lonpur, Bengal, 'Shekhar Home' is an ode to times when technology was unheard of, and human intelligence was the only thing one could rely upon.

Reflecting on his collaboration with Shekhar Menon, Ranvir, who was recently seen in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' shared, "We have done some films together, but we weren't as involved with each other as we are in this series. For example, in 'Honeymoon Travels,' our tracks were separate...So, we might have shared a scene or two, but nothing like this. In this series, we got the chance to work together extensively, like two batsmen on the pitch. I really enjoyed it, and I'm sure the audience will see that."