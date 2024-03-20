Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav's friend Vinay Yadav arrested in snake venom case

After Elvish Yadav, the UP police have arrested two more suspects in the snake venom case: Ishwar and Vinay Yadav

Elvish Yadav and Vinay Yadav

Elvish Yadav was taken into custody by the Noida police on Sunday in a snake venom case they have been investigating since last year. Now, the UP police have arrested two more suspects in the case: Ishwar and Vinay Yadav. While Vinay is a close friend of Elvish, Ishwar claimed that he has never met the Bigg Boss OTT winner.

According to ANI sources, the police suspect the involvement of additional individuals in the illicit trade and have intensified their investigation."We are scrutinizing the entire video footage and investigating the role of each person. All the persons whose names come forward will be interrogated. There are many videos available on YouTube, and we are investigating that as well," Noida DCP Sagar Mishra said while speaking to media persons.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shakti Mohan Awasthi said that Ishwar, an accused in the case, owned a banquet where he used to prepare snake poison. DCP Shakti Mohan Awasthi said, "In the same case in which Elvish Yadav was arrested a few days ago, two other people have been arrested this morning. Their names are Ishwar and Vinay. Ishwar used to constantly talk to the snake charmer Rahul and had his own banquet hall where he used to bring snakes and prepare snake venom. Vinay is a special friend of Ishwar Yadav. They are being sent to judicial custody."

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972.

Elvish on snake venom case involvement:

In November, Elvish Yadav took to Instagram, where he shared his statement in Hindi: “I woke up to news that Elvish Yadav has been arrested. Elvish Yadav has been caught with drugs etc. These things that are being spread against me. All these accusations against me are baseless. These are all fake. There is not even a single percent of truth in it. I am willing to cooperate with the UP Police.”

He said that if he has even a percentage of involvement, he is ready to take the blame. “I would request UP Police, Honourable Chief Minister and Yogi Adityanath ji that if I am even caught with 1 per cent of involvement then I am ready to take all responsibility on me and I request the media, if you don't have all evidence against me please don't spoil name. I have no links with all the accusations made. If it’s proved then I am ready to take the blame,” he said.

