After coming out of jail, Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav has dropped his first post on Instagram

Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav snake venom case:

Elvish Yadav snake venom case: Elvish Yadav has been released from jail on bail. Held in custody by the authorities due to his suspected connection to a case involving snake venom, Yadav has posted a cryptic post after coming out. The YouTuber, also known for winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, reportedly admitted to supplying snake venom at parties, according to TOI. Now, after coming out of jail, the YouTuber has dropped his first post on Instagram.

Elvish Yadav took to his social media and shared a picture of himself with a cryptic note. While sharing the post, the YouTuber said, “Samay dikhayi nahi deta par bohot kuch dikha deta hai”. As soon as Elvish posted the picture his fans started reacting to it. One fan wrote, “comeback bigger than the setback”. “Yadav shaab is back,” wrote another fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

Several YouTubers also came out in support of Yadav. Anurag Dobhal commented on the post, “Bhai so happy to see you”. Lakhan Arjun Rawat commented, “Soo happy for you cheetey”. “Welcm back bro ab systummm hila do,” wrote Atul Kishan.

About Elvish Yadav's snake venom case

Youtuber Elvish Yadav was arrested on Sunday by Noida Police in connection with a probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party here, officials said. Yadav was among six people named in an FIR lodged at Sector 49 police station here on November 3 last year. The five other accused were arrested but are currently out on bail, the officials said.

The case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, they said. The case was later shifted from Sector 49 to Sector 20 police station for investigation.

"The accused has been arrested by a team of Sector 20 police station which was investigating the case," Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra told PTI. Yadav, a winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT, has refuted the charges of involvement in the case and has been questioned by the police in the past.