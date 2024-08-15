Breaking News
Bigg Boss: When Rajesh Khanna regretted rejecting Rs 3.5 crore per episode deal

Updated on: 15 August,2024 09:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rajesh Khanna’s popularity and craze during his time were unmatched. He not only gave impactful dialogues and performances but built a strong emotional connection with his audience

Rajesh Khanna Pic/AFP

Legendary Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna was known as the first superstar of Indian cinema and enjoyed a massive fan following during the 60s and 70s thanks to his amazing acting performances and charming looks. Not many know that Khanna was offered the popular reality television show ‘Bigg Boss’. 


Journalist Ali Peter John, a close friend of Khanna recalled his rapport with the actor and shared that he was in touch with him till his final days. In a 2012 interview with Rediff, he shared what happened between the superstar and the makers of the show hosted by Salman Khan. 



Ali said, "Once, the makers of Bigg Boss called me to fix a meeting with him; they wanted him in the Bigg Boss house. But he said, ‘Nahin, nahin, Rajesh Khanna aise show thodi karega (Rajesh Khanna won't work in such shows).’ I tried to convince him, but he said no. The Colors TV (the television company that produces Bigg Boss) people told me they were willing to pay him Rs 3.5 crore for every episode he appeared in, but he said no."


"A few days later, he called me and said he wanted to do the show, but by then Colors had lost interest. I met him two-and-a-half months before his death and asked what had happened. He told me, ‘Agar Ghalib daaru peekar mar sakta hain, toh main kyon nahin?’ (If the legendary poet Ghalib could die of excessive drinking, why can't I?)” added Ali. 

Rajesh Khanna’s popularity and craze during his time were unmatched. He not only gave impactful dialogues and performances but built a strong emotional connection with his audience. The dialogue ‘Babumoshai zindagi badi honi chahiye lambi nahi’ continues to remain iconic. 

Fondly referred to as Kaka, he made the world record of having 17 successive super-hits in three years from 1969-71, including 15 consecutive solo super-hit films. The actor won the Filmfare Best Actor Award on three occasions and was nominated 14 times. Khanna passed away on July 18 in the year 2012. During his career span, the actor worked in almost 150 films and left a legacy behind him. The actor-turned-politician was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

(With inputs from ANI)

