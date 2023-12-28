Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary 2023: Popular dialogues of the superstar

Rajesh Khanna Birth Anniversary 2023: Ahead of the legend's birth anniversary on December 29, we look at few of Kaka's finest dialogues from his movies

In an era long before this age of instant connect of mobile phones and internet, Rajesh Khanna was the man who sparked a frenzy never seen before and never since, not even by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan. Rajesh Khanna's very name spelt magic in the 1970s. He sparked hysteria, particularly amongst his legions of women fans, who would line the road for a glimpse, chant his name, cover his car with lipstick marks and even write him letters in blood. They got married to his photograph, cut their finger, let the blood flow and applied 'sindoor'. Kaka, as he was popularly known, was one of the highest-paid actors of his time, his record of consecutive solo super hits still unbroken.

Rajesh Khanna, the Bollywood superstar, will always be remembered for his evergreen dialogues. Ahead of the legend's birth anniversary on December 29, we look at few of Kaka's finest dialogues from his movies:

Amar Prem':

Pushpa mujhse ye aansu dekhe nahi jaate. I hate tears: Rajesh Khanna to Sharmila Tagore from the film.

'Anand':

'Arrey oh Babumoshai hum sab to rangmanch ki kathputliyan hain jiski dor us upar wale ke haathon main hai kab, kaun, kaise, kahan uthega ye koi nahin janta': Perhaps the most famous of many memorable Rajesh Khanna dialogues.

'Avatar':

Seth, jise tum Khareedne chale ho, uske chehre par likha hai, not for sale: Kaka at his best in Mohan Kumar's superhit film.

'Bawarchi':

Kisi badi khushi ke intezaar mein hum yeh chote chote khushiyoon ke mauke kho dete hain: RK's evergreen dialogue in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's hit film.

'Namak Haram':

Maine tera namak khaaya hai, isliye teri nazron mein namak haraam zaroor hun. Lekin jisne yeh namak banaya hai, uski nazron main namak haraam nahi hun: Rajesh Khanna argues with Amitabh Bachchan in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1973 film.

'Safar':

Main marne se pehle marna nahin chahta: Another memorable dialogue by Rajesh Khanna in 'Safar'.