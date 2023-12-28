Koffee With Karan 8: It is the first time in the history of Koffee with Karan that a mother-son duo have graced the couch and it's also the first time when Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore were part of a discussion together

It is the first time in the history of Koffee with Karan that a mother-son duo have graced the couch and it's also the first time when the two guests were part of a discussion together. Gracing the couch were veteran actress Sharmila Tagore with her nawabzade Saif Ali Khan. The two discussed several things from Saif's debut to his kids. One interesting thing was the revelation that Sharmila Tagore got to know about Saif's marriage with Amrita Singh a day after the wedding.

During the conversation, Karan Johar remarked, "Saif has the tendency that when he ment to go somewhere, he goes somewhere else. But there is one place that he reached that he never left was, Amrita Singh's house"

He further revealed about the sudden marriage and said, "Soha tells me that eventually when it (Saif and Amrita's relationship) culminated into marriage... she said 'I was just thirteen and a classmate told me that your brother just got married' ". Karan further revealed that Soha told him that their was no panic after it but a long silence.

After this statement, Sharmila Tagore talked about Saif's first marriage and shared, "I was visiting Mumbai so Saif came to me and said I have something to tell you and then he told me. And then of course... I don't know what I was doing but I was quite and he says, 'Amma, your colour is changing, you're looking different ' and I said, 'Okay, we'll talk about it later'. And then when he left I ran up to Tiger and told him. There was also a long silence on that part and then we left it at that and I said, 'I would like to meet her'. "

After Sharmila finished narrating the incident, Saif Ali Khan intervened and commented that the veteran actress had told 'a very nice version' of the story. The actor went on to reveal what actually happened and quipped, "She (Sharmila Tagore) said, 'I believe you are living with someone and you are to doing something. Well just don't get married.' And I said ' I got married yesterday' and a big tear fell out of her eye and she started crying. Then she said, 'you've really hurt me. Why didn't you tell me?' "

For the unversed, a new episode of Koffee with Karan 8 airs every Thursday on Disney plus Hotstar.