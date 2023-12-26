Christmas 2023: Sara Ali Khan is in London for the holiday season and celebrated Christmas with her mother Amrita Singh and father Saif Ali Khan

Actor Sara Ali Khan is currently in London celebrating the holiday season. She is accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh. Sara's father actor Saif Ali Khan is also in London with Kareena Kapoor Khan and their two kids- Taimur and Jeh. On Monday, Sara shared pictures from her Christmas celebration with her father and mother in London.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Coolie No 1' actor shared a string of pictures from her happy family moment. However, she missed her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan who couldn't join his family during the festivities.

She captioned the pictures," Missed my Baby Brother (or not so baby.. ) Thank you Santa for this Merry merry Christmas @______iak______ I wish you was here To have pecan pie and celebrate and spread Christmas joy and cheer... And then eat black cod individually with the OG two Who to us are extremely dear. But for now these pics I shear (share)."

In the first picture, Sara is seen posing with her mother Amrita Singh at what it seems like an amusement park. In the next two pics, the 'Atrangi Re' actor is seen posing along with her father Saif Ali Khan. Sara donned a purple top paired with black lower. The 'Race' actor looked handsome as he opted for a colourful sweater paired with blue jeans. He completed his look with a beret cap. Sara was seen posing with her parents at two different places wearing the same outfit. Her parents got divorced in 2004 when she was 9.

Soon after Sara shared the pictures, her friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino'. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles. Apart from that, she also has a thriller-drama inspired by true events, 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', follows the intrepid journey of a college girl in Bombay who goes on to become a freedom fighter. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation. Directed by Kannan Iyer and written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer, the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video.