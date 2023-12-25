Koffee With Karan 8: Sharmila Tagore shares embarrassing stories about Saif Ali Khan as mother-son duo take over the couch

Koffee With Karan 8: Probably in what might be a first, mother-son duo Sharmila Tagore Saif Ali Khan grace the couch and share embarrassing stories

Up next on the Koffee With Karan 8 is the mother-son duo of Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore. Earlier this season, Saif Ali Khan's actor-wife Kareena Kapoor and daughter Sara Ali Khan had appeared on the show in two different episodes. This is the first time that the mother-son duo appears together on the Koffee With Karan couch.

The promo for the episode was dropped today on Christmas day. Saif Ali Khan looked handsome in a black suit while Sharmila Tagore, the evergreen beauty looked resplendent in a black saree

"Yes Saif you are looking bewildered," commented Karan in the beginning of the promo video of Koffee With Karan 8. To this Saif said, "As I am often on this couch". Further, Karan asked Saif as to how Kareena's presence in his life has rubbed off on him. The actor was taken aback by the question and Karan immediately clarifies that it's not meant to be a vulgar question.

Karan then asked Saif and Sharmila about his college story. Narrating the same, Tagore shared, "He didn't go to the university. He asked the air hostess out and they went somewhere". "These dalliances have been exaggerated, " said Saif in his defense.

The 'Adiurush' actor further said that they are here to share their "embarrassing stories". Sharmila asked Karan to reprimand Saif for interrupting her and later Saif said he needed his own episode.

On the work front, Sharmila Tagore ended her self-imposed acting hiatus earlier this year with 'Gulmohar'. The veteran actor is returning to Bengali cinema after 14 years with Suman Ghosh’s Puratawn. Puratawn delves into the complexities of a mother-daughter relationship, with Rituparna Sengupta playing Tagore’s daughter. The trio is completed by Indraneil Sengupta. Tagore quickly corrects us, saying that the house is as good as the fourth character in the story. The last time she faced the camera for a Bengali film was in 2009 for Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Antaheen.

Beginning her journey with Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar (1959), she built a rich filmography in Bengali cinema over the decades. As she returns to her roots, it’s worth wondering whether her actor-son Saif Ali Khan would ever dabble in Bengali cinema. “I would like him to do a Bengali film, but it all depends on his mood and inclination. He is doing a Telugu film, so I am sure he can do a Bengali one too. [The late] Rituparno Ghosh wanted Saif to play Chaitanyo Mahaprabhu a long time ago, but it didn’t materialise," she told Mid-day.