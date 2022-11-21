×
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare becomes the first contestant to trend with over 2 million tweets!

Updated on: 21 November,2022 03:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare becomes the first contestant to trend with over 2 million tweets!

Official Instagram Account of Shiv Thakare


Shiv Thakare, who's one of the most strongest contenders inside the Bigg Boss house is being lauded for his gameplay and wittiness is scaling new heights every day. The former Bigg Boss winner who previously became the first ever contestant to reach the mark of a million defeating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and all others has now added one more feather in his cap.


Shiv is the first ever contestant to touch the mark of 2 Million tweets on twitter. His fans trended 'REIGN OF SHIV THAKARE' after the Weekend Ka Waar episode went on air. Shiv is the only contestant in the house who's earned the tag of a 'leader' and not a follower in the game. Back in the day, Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi too came out in support of Shiv and said that all the other contestants including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who he believes gets her limelight from Shiv by picking up fights with him.


A number of other celebrities like Urvashi Dholakia, Faisal Khan, Shekhar Suman, Megha Dhade, Kishori Shahane extended their support for the Bigg Boss winner by tweeting in his support constantly since Day 1. Not just celebrities, but the entire internet is also going gaga over him.

